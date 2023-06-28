Flowers, Donald Harold "Don"



91 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years Betty Lou (Nichols) in January 2017. He is survived by his daughter Diane (Tony) Piasecki of Bonney Lake, WA; son David (Heidi) of Westcliffe, CO; grandsons Eric of Chicago, IL and Jake of Salt Lake City, UT. Don was born March 15, 1932, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the only child of the late Harold and Goldie (Starrett) Flowers. He graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1950 and then attended Ohio University, receiving a bachelor's degree in 1954. He subsequently entered the US Army and served for two years prior to beginning his 30-year career with the Social Security Administration, retiring in 1987.



Dedication to the United Senior Services of Springfield and Clark County played a significant role in Don's life. He served on the board of directors for 42 years beginning in 1978, including time as vice president and president. He touched many lives with his humble, generous service.



Don found great fellowship and was uplifted by the bible studies he attended weekly, led by Pastors Marv Wiseman and Ken Woode.



After retirement, and while physically able, he looked forward to his weekly men's golf league where he enjoyed lasting friendships and much laughter.



Don was not a fan of cooking; therefore, he became a regular at several local restaurants, enjoying meals with special friends and favorite servers.



Don enjoyed traveling, always searching for covered bridges and classic lighthouses. He spent many hours reading, favoring novels of the US West and civil war history. Watching British television shows and classic movies later became a favorite pastime.



There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his name be made to United Senior Services or Northridge United Methodist Church, both in Springfield, Ohio.



