FLORY, Norman L.



Age 92, of Eldorado, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on November 20, 2021. Visitation Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 1 – 5 and 6 – 8 PM and funeral service Monday, November 29, 2021, 10 AM – all at the Prices Creek Meetinghouse (Old German Baptist Brethren Church), 6223 St. Rt. 726 S, Eldorado, OH. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements.

