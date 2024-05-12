Florea, Kathleen Mary



Kathleen "Kate" Wood Florea, 100 years old, passed away in Dallas, TX on April 19th, 2024. She was born in Marlboro, Ohio on July 12th 1923. Kate was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Doris Wood, brother Wayne Wood, sisters Helen Green and Twyla Grimm and great-granddaughter Rose Cooke. She is survived by her children Dan (Renee) Florea of Baltimore MD, Brenda (Dan) Cooke of Dallas TX, Cynthia (Bill) Willhelm of Tipp City OH, Becky (Lexie) Florea of Aurora CO, Victoria (Frank Driscoll) Florea of Brookline MA, Jack (Kim) Florea of Norton MA, Pam Florea of Brunswick ME, and Melissa Boynton of Marshfield MA. Kate is also survived by her grandchildren Catherine (Matt) Spalluzzi, Julia Florea, Brad (Lorie) Cooke, Katie (Marty) Cotton, Gretchen (Ian) Cion, Andy (Peggy) Willhelm, Courtney (Jarrod) Keely, Anderson Florea-Vean, Ryan Kate Florea-Vean, Will (Irene) Driscoll, Hayley Driscoll, Madison (Al Selig) Florea, Kendall (John) Delaplane, Meghan (Pete) Gorchoff, Nick (Brett) Ahlers, Brian (Molly) Ahlers, Casey Boynton and Cole Boynton. She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren. Kate graduated from Marlboro High School in 1940. A former employee of Elder-Beerman, her work included being a longtime volunteer for the Corner Cupboard in Dayton and the Clothesline in Tipp City. On election day, Kate enjoyed working the polls. She was an avid reader and puzzle enthusiast. Kate was also a member of the Silver Sneakers and the Precious Blood Euchre Club. She was also a longtime parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipp City. Kate gave more to her family than she ever asked in return and will be dearly missed. She loved life and saw its beauty until the very end. A funeral mass will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church in Dallas, TX on May 13th, 2024. Memorial contributions may be made in Kate's memory to The Clothesline, 22 N. 2nd Street, Tipp City, OH 45371.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com