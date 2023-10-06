FLORA, Donald



Flora, Donald R., 81 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. He was born in Champaign County, Ohio on November 6, 1941 the son of Harley and Dorothy (Kennedy) Flora. He worked in Retail Advertising at the Springfield News-Sun for 30 years, before retiring in 2000. Don was a member of the Elks Lodge #51, serving as PER x2, PAC, Past District Deputy Grand Exulted Ruler. He also was a member of the Eagles #397, Moose Lodge and Union Club. Through the 70's and 80's Don managed the Cavern Valley Softball Team from West Liberty, Ohio and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors include his wife, Kathy M. (Baker); sister and brother-in-law, Connie (Bob) Farley; two brothers, Mike and Steve Flora; sister-in-law, Pam Flora and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his four sisters, Shirley, Janet, Ruth and Karen and brother, Larry. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with an Elks service at 6:45 p.m. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Dan Powell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Elks Lodge #51.



