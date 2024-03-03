Floan, Craig Patrick



In loving memory, Floan, Craig Patrick, age 72, of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully on February 23, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents Glenna and Neil Floan, and sister Patricia Floan. Craig is survived by his son, Nelson Floan, daughter Kathryn Floan, brothers Steve Floan (Angela), Doug Floan (Eileen), niece Lauren Connell (Ashlee) and nephew Andrew Floan (Vanessa). Craig dedicated two decades of his life to the Department of Dayton Water Supply and Treatment Plant, where he served with dedication and passion as a Well Field Maintenance worker. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he worked alongside and the lives he touched. Craig will be fondly remembered for his witty and dry sense of humor, which brought laughter to those around him. Whether strolling through Oakwood with his dogs and loved ones or taking long walks on Ft Meyers Beach, his happy place, Craig found joy in the simple pleasures of life. With a heart that knew no strangers, he had the best belly laugh and gave the warmest bear hugs. If he disappeared during a family gathering, you'd find him dancing with his favorite girls in the living room. His passion for family traditions added warmth and joy to the celebrations, creating cherished memories that will endure in the hearts of family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday March 9, 2024 at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 155 E Thruston Blvd in Oakwood. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home- Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



