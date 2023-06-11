X

Flaute, Thomas

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Flaute, Thomas Joseph

Flaute, Thomas Joseph age 64 passed away Tuesday April 25th, 2023. Tom is survived by his mother, Joan Flaute Hill; siblings, Sue Robinson (John), Diane Iannarino (Doug), Karen Timmer (Steve), Rob Flaute (Kim), Mike Flaute (Sue) and 12 Nieces and Nephews. He was a retired Tool Maker from Delphi. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to SICSA 8172 Washington Church Rd Washington Township, OH 45458. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Clark, Thelma
2
Shields, Robert
3
Owens, Rosalie
4
Moosbrugger, Joseph
5
Lawson, Millie
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top