FLAUM, Charles William



"Chuck"



Age 94, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his home in Springboro, Ohio. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 76 years, Joan (O'Neil) Flaum, daughter Jenny (Flaum) Harlow, and sons Steve (Carol), David (Paulette), Chris (Melanie) and Charles "Chuck" (Kelly) Flaum, as well as 17 grandchildren and 30 plus great-grandchildren, and lifelong friend Jean Rausch. Chuck was born August 25, 1927, in Garfield Heights, Ohio, the oldest son of Charles Flaum and Amelia (Schmidt) Flaum. He is survived by one sister, Betty (Flaum) Hamilton. Chuck was a 1945 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School where he starred in football. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in post war Japan. After his service, he began a long, lifetime career in the flooring and floor covering business eventually starting his own successful family-owned company, CDC Distributors in Cincinnati, where he served as company CEO for many years. Chuck was a man who both lived and loved to work up until the very final month of his life. He loved the challenge of any project, large or small, from re-organizing a warehouse to building a tree house. He was also a lifetime learner, and an avid reader with an interest in many subjects; he had an endless desire to learn all he could about the world he lived in. He loved to travel extensively throughout Europe, China and the United States, but his favorite destination was to go fishing in northern Ontario on the lakes around Tooley Lodge, a place he enjoyed with five generations of family for over 85 years. Chuck was a longtime volunteer at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. He loved music of nearly every kind, golf, and cooking; his weekend or holiday brunches were not to be missed with his legendary fried potatoes and blueberry pancakes the hit of many a meal. Chuck was an avid sports fan especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. Chuck worked hard his entire life to share with his ever-growing family the fruits of his labors. He was a generous father, grandfather and great-grandfather trying to give and do for each of his family according to need. He was also a loyal, supportive friend to his oldest friends from high school. His great love of friends and family was celebrated at many local restaurants. Until the end of his days, Chuck was a man who loved and lived his life with joy. His family and many friends will always miss, love and remember him. A private memorial event will be held at a later date. An expression of sympathy may be made to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Chuck's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a message for his family.

