FLARIDA, William D. "Bill"



WILLIAM D. "BILL" FLARIDA, age 88, of Springfield, passed away on April 4, 2024 in his home, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born in Lima, Ohio on July 5, 1935, the son of Paul and Alma (Barrett) Flarida. Bill worked as a commercial sheet metal mechanic for Smith Boughan, retiring after 35 years of service. He served as the Director of the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, where he was also a 30 year member. For the last 20 years, he assisted his wife, Betty, with the information booth at the Quarter Horse Congress. Bill was also a member of the National Reining Horse Association and was a 4-H Advisor in Allen County from 1964 to 1975. Bill enjoyed traveling stateside and internationally watching his sons and grandsons show horses. After moving to Springfield in 2013, Bill was a member at Maiden Lane Church of God. Above all, Bill was a great father and role model for his children and family. Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Betty (Helms) Flarida; three children, Michael (Linda) Flarida of Purcell, OK, Mark (Stephanie) Flarida of Leland, NC; Shawn (Michele) Flarida of Springfield, OH; daughter-in-law, Susan Jolly of Wapakoneta, OH; six grandchildren, Matt, Crystal, Cody, Courtney, Sam and Indigo; two great-grandchildren, Granger and one on the way; sister, Elizabeth Ann Hook, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends he made along the way. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Clint Flarida, and one brother, Robert Flarida. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Bill's life on Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 2-5pm at the Allen County Fairgrounds- Youth Activities Building, 2750 Harding Hwy., Lima, OH 45804. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Bill's name to St. Jude Hospital for Children. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME of Springfield is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





