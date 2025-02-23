Flanagan, Robert A.



Robert Anthony Flanagan, age 66 of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on February 14, 2025. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1976, and worked 28 years for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, where he retired as a lieutenant. He also proudly served on the Harrison Township Fire Department for 26 years from volunteer firefighter/paramedic to attaining the rank of District Captain for the Shiloh Station. Bob was also nationally certified fire/arson investigator for both agencies. He was a 32nd degree Master Mason and a member of the Brookville Masonic Lodge #596 and the Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 104 and the Dayton Woodcarver's Guild. He is a graduate of Northwestern University, School of Police Staff and Command. Bob enjoyed woodcarving and taking classes from Dick and Barb Belcher. Bob is survived by his four siblings and their spouses; sisters Patricia & Bruce Graham, and Mary & Bob Erli; and brothers Steven (Pete) & Brenda Flanagan, and Joseph & Robyn Flanagan, along with many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph (Ed) & Rose Flanagan, brother and SIL William & Lynn Flanagan, SIL Patty Flanagan, and nephew Michael Flanagan. Bob cherished his friends and family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Respecting Bob's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services, however, online condolences may be made at: www.westbrockfuneralhome.com. A celebration of Bob's life will be tentatively scheduled in spring. If you wish to be notified, please go online to: https://forms.gle/t3JAAhNgpdiJNtgUA. Details will follow in the near future.



If desired, a donation may be made to one of Bob's favorite charities in his memory at:Evelyn Hazel Miller Foundation. Email: eviebearhugs@gmail.com or call 614-620-6226. Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation



Brookville Masonic Lodge #596 or Scottish Rite of Dayton



