FLACK, Sheila

FLACK (Burke), Sheila M.



Sheila M. (Burke) Flack, 66, of Springfield, OH, passed away in life May 9, 2021, to have her peace and lay to rest. She was born April 9, 1955, to William "Bill" and Patricia "Pat" (Thorne) Burke. Sheila leaves behind her partner of 22 years, Todd Johnson; children, April Flack and Justin Reed; three sisters and one brother, Barb (Steve) Gordin, Mike (Emma) Burke, Gloria McNelly, Colleen (Chris) Roberts; grandchildren, Amberlyn (Breslin) and Jack Sharpe, Marcia and Josh Robinson; great-grandchildren,



Dimitria, Jaxi, Lennox Nick and Jackilynn Sharpe; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Sheila was loved by many and was very giving to anyone who needed her unconditional love or a place to stay and share her passion for music. Her heart was bigger than she was. Above all and despite her illness, she remained strong and determined to give her greatest love in life to her grandchildren and great-grandbabies. She was preceded in death by her loving parents; life-long friend, Connie Holt; and canine kid, Micah. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1-2 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

