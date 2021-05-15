journal-news logo
<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">FITZWATER, Dennis D.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 82, of West Manchester, passed away May 11, 2021. Funeral Service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH. </font><br/>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home</p>

<p>226 W. Main St</p>

<p>Eaton, OH</p>

<p>45320</p>

<p>https://www.gsbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

