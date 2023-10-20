FITZSIMMONS, Donald Clyde



FITZSIMMONS, Donald Clyde 96 of Beavercreek, was taken into the arms of his Savior, Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Donald was born September 3, 1927 in Columbiana, Ohio to the late Donald R. and Mary O. (Given) Fitzsimmons. Also preceding him in death are his beloved wife of 65+ years Elda M. (McCoppin) Fitzsimmons in 2019, his daughter Pamela Phillips in 2022, and son-in-law Michael Bradley 2019. Also preceding him death are two sisters, numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Donald leaves to cherish his memory four daughters, Karen (John) Walling, Denise (Duane) Williams, Jennifer Bradley, Melissa (Chris) Hergenrather, son-in-law Keith Phillips. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Amanda (Jay) Walther, Emily (Rick) Kappel, Kyle (Alexandra Millisor) Williams, Amy Hergenrather, Abby (Max Kelley) Hergenrather, Scott Hergenrather, Maggie Hergenrather; great-grandchildren Brayden, Bryce, Alivia Walther, Ricky, Lucas, Chloe Kappel, sister-in-law Ruth (Jim) Wolary, brother-in-law Robert Bean, numerous nieces, nephews, friends, Florida friends and his Masonic family. Donald's family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton - Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Saturday, October 21 starting at 10:00 am followed by O.E.S., Masonic Services and funeral services at 11:00 am. Donald will be buried next to his beloved Elda in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Donald may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) or the Springfield Masonic Community, The Ohio Masonic Community Foundation, 2655 West National Road, Springfield, Ohio 45504. To leave a message or share a special memory of Donald with his family and read complete obituary, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



