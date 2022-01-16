Fitzgerald, William

FITZGERALD, Jr., William James "Bill"



Age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away on January 7, 2022. He was born in



Miami, Florida, on October 5, 1934, the son of the late



William and Magdalene



Fitzgerald, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Avanell



Fitzgerald; and his sister, Mary Elaine Stoecklein. Bill is survived by his loving sons, David (Donna) Fitzgerald and Patrick (Dawn) Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Rachel and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Ava, Nova and Danny; and many other loving family and friends. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1953. Bill served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps., during the Korean War. He received the National Defense medal, Good Conduct medal and the UN Service medal. Bill retired from the USPS, after 31 years as a Letter Carrier. He was a Volunteer and Umpire for Carriage Hill Clodbusters at Carriage Hill Metro Park. In his free time, he enjoyed cheering on his beloved Cincinnati Bengals and playing the lottery. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the love shown to Bill by the staff and residents at Brookhaven Retirement Community. Following with Bill's wishes, there will be no services held. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Bill or to leave a special message for the family, please visit



