Fitzgerald, Edward Thomas "Ed"



Edward Thomas Fitzgerald, of Dayton Ohio passed away November 29,2024.



Edward was born December 19, 1943 in Brooklyn NY. to the late Cora(Cannell) Wampler. His 5 bothers John, Robert II, Stuart, Bruce, Jon and 1 sister Christina also proceed him in death. Left to cherish his memory are his two sisters, Jacqueline Clark and Tina Hopple and his fiance of four years Patricia Bowlin.



Edward spent his childhood and early years raised by his grandparents Mary (McCarthy) and Richard Fitzgerald of Brooklyn NY. He was a member of the Catholic Church of Ascension , Kettering Ohio, Father Ed Pratt is Pastor. He lived for many years at Mary Irene Gardens for Senior living in Dayton Ohio where he had many close friends.



Edward generously donated his body to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine and their Anatomical Gift Program. Due to his gift, countless medical students, nursing students, physicians and medical researchers have the opportunity to learn about the structure and function of the human body. When science has gained all the knowledge they can from him, his final resting place will be in Rockafield Cemetery, located on the campus of Wright State University.



