Fitzgerald, Agatha

Fitzgerald, Sister Agatha



Sister Agatha (Mary Jean) Fitzgerald, OSU died peacefully at Mt. Notre Dame Health Care Center on February 22, 2025, at the age of 96. She was a beloved member of the Ursulines of Brown County for 79 years. Sister Agatha is the dear sister of James Fitzgerald (Leslie), Ellen Fitzgerald McCallum Mitchell (the late Jim), and Ann Fitzgerald Riazzi (Carmen). She is the cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite and James Fitzgerald.



The Mass of celebration of Sr. Agatha's life will be celebrated at Mount Notre Dame Health Care Center Chapel on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM followed by Mass.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Chapel in St. Martin, Ohio on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 10:30 AM. Immediately followed by the burial in the Ursuline Cemetery on the Chatfield Edge property in St. Martin, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Notre Dame Health Center at 699 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45215; The Sister Agatha Scholarship Fund of The Chatfield Edge at 20918 St. Rt. 251, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118; or Ursulines of Brown County 20860 St. Rt. 251, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.



E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel, Ohio serving the family.



