FITCH, Ruth E.



Age 87 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. She was born the



daughter of Nelson D. and



Beulah M. (Daring) Sampson on May 13, 1933, in Mt.



Blanchard, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; 2nd husband Norman Fitch;



brother John D. Sampson;



sister Garnet Armstrong; grandson Joshua Hixon. Ruth is



survived by her sons Michael P. (Laurie) Mooney of Michigan, Patrick J. (Toschia) Mooney of Springfield, and Jerry Sheehan of Indiana; daughters Kathleen P. (Charles) Porter of Springfield, and Michelle G. (Patrick) Hixon of Springfield; sister Mary Lorton of Sidney; special nephew Steve Lorton; 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. For many years Ruth worked as an LPN at I.O.O.F and Mercy as well as other area nursing homes. She enjoyed going to church, especially to prayer meetings. In her spare time she enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles and reading. However, more than anything she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Private services at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



