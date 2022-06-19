journal-news logo
FITCH, Eileen

2 hours ago

FITCH, Eileen M.

Age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Thomas

Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

