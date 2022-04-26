FISHER, Pauline

FISHER (Fulbright),



Pauline



102, died April 23, 2022. Born in Kim, CO, March 5, 1920. Graduated from CO State College in Greeley. She met and married Les Fisher, during WWII, in TX. After he returned from serving overseas, they settled in Clayton, OH. She loved her career as a teacher. First, in one-room schoolhouses in CO, then in first grade at Clayton and Union Elementary schools. She and Les were active members of the Clayton UMC. She enjoyed extensive travel, including international trips with Friendship Force. She was a member of the Grand Squares square dancing club. She loved to read and learn. She was always ready for adventure! She enjoyed her coffee and newspaper in the morning and Jeopardy at night. She made friendships wherever she went. She loved her grandchildren "oodles and bunches"; being Gigi was her delight. Pauline is survived by her daughter: Dianne (Les Niemi) Abbott, son: Richard (Christine) Fisher, grandchildren: Michael (Rachel) Abbott, Whitney (Josh) Florkey, Dana (Larry) Behum, great-grandchildren: Christian, Gideon, Avery,



Elizabeth, Greyson, Graham, Olivia, Abram, Wren, Thatcher, sister: Viola (Doyle) Winters, along with nieces/nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband: Lester A. Fisher, mother and father: Daisy (Chandler) and



Theodore J. Fulbright, sister: Lola Goodrich, brother: Marshall Fulbright, and son-in-law: Richard Abbott. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood, OH 45322) with Pastor Mark Ballard officiating. Burial will follow the service at Clayton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in her memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

