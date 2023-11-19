Fisher, Julia

Fisher (Hudson), Julia



Julia (Hudson) Fisher, 87, born in Elkin, NC, and long-time resident of Grapevine, Texas, passed away on November 3, 2023. She is preceded in death by parents Elizabeth and William Hudson, and sister Ila Archer.



Julie is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Stephen Fisher; daughters Toni (Joe) Tracey, Terri Schroeder (Terry Jackson), and Tambi Hurd; grandchildren Kevin (Allison) Tracey, Shannon Tracey, and Kyle Schroeder; great granddaughters Eleanor and Mary Grace Tracey; sister Dorothy Huck, and many extended relatives.



Julie enjoyed a full life and traveled extensively. She was an avid reader, volunteer, and music lover, and passionate about butterflies. Per Julie's request for cremation, a family memorial will take place in the future.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com