Fisher, Jane

Obituaries
2 hours ago
Fisher (Meek), Jane Ann "Fisher"

Jane Ann Fisher, 82, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 26th, 2024. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 31st from 4-7 pm in the Springfield Church of Church, 1620 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am in the church. To view her complete obituary or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

