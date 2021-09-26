FISHER, D.O.

FISHER, III, D.O.



Age 84, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away September 21, 2021, at his residence at Otterbein Senior Life Community in Lebanon. He was born



December 11, 1936, in Middletown, Ohio, and lived in this area all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1954. He was a scheduler of operations at Armco Steel for 30 years retiring in 1983. He also was a realtor for Blanton and Woodland Realty Companies for 45 years. D.O. was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Middletown. He was a founding member of the Pacemakers Car Club and a member of Ace Car Club both of Middletown. Preceding him in death were his mother, Theda Maxine (Roshon) Fisher in 2001 and his father, Daniel Owen (D.O.) Fisher, Jr. in 1970; one grandson, Dusty Fisher in 2001; and one sister, Penny Suellen Melton in 2013. He is survived by his wife of 66 years on October 1, 2021, Evalee Denison Fisher; four children, D.O. "Denny" Fisher IV, Donny (Missy) Fisher, Tammy (Kim) McMonigle and Tara (Scott) Dill; eleven grandchildren,



Brandy, Sean, Kandace, Evan, Braden, Hyland, Lydia, Dakota, Donovan, Dylan, Raleigh; ten great-grandchildren, Isa,



Victoria, Maddie, Aubrey, Kata, Nolan, Emi, Kinsley, Hayes and Brinley; two brothers, John Fisher (fiancée Shirley Walls) and James (Ruby) Fisher; one sister, Judy Gentry; and many



extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Warren County Armco Park, 1223 Ohio Route 741, Lebanon, Ohio 45036, at Shelter 29 by the lake (look for the signage in the park along the way directing you to the shelter) with his



son-in-law, Pastor Scott Dill officiating. A meal, fellowship and sharing of memories will follow the service. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com