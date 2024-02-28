Fish, Roberta A.



Roberta Ann Fish, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 88 on February 24, 2024.



Born in South Charleston, Ohio, Roberta led a fulfilling life centered around her family. Throughout her years, she dedicated herself to volunteering at Kuss Auditorium and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Springfield for over 50 years. Her commitment to spreading love and kindness left a lasting impact on all who had the pleasure of knowing her.



Roberta's memory will be cherished by those who knew her best. She was a dedicated wife to her late husband Jon E. Fish, and a loving mother to her son, Jon R. Fish who preceded her in 2023 and her daughter, Eleta (Jon) Taylor. Roberta's legacy lives on through her surviving family members, including her daughter-in-law Helen Fish, brother Thomas Payne, grandchildren Kyle Gibson, Zachary (Lanie) Taylor, Alexis Taylor, Bridget Fish, as well as great-grandchildren Vincent and Vallee Taylor. Roberta was also reunited in Heaven with her sister-in-law, Garnet Payne.



In addition to her community involvement and family values, Roberta had a passion for mysteries and was an avid reader. Her collection of fish trinkets reflected her last name "Fish," while her love for lighthouses symbolized guidance and hope. Roberta's most treasured moments were spent with family sharing meals and creating memories that will be cherished forever.



Visitation for Roberta will be held on March 1st from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield. Following this, a funeral service will be held beginning at 11:00 AM at the same location. Entombment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas, 75284. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





