Fischer, Betty

Betty Louise Fischer died on July 23, 2023 in Silverdale, WA at age 95. She was born in Springfield, OH on July 25, 1927, to Estelle and Charles Thompson. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1945.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Lincoln Lamar Thompson and Kenneth Thompson, and sister, Norma Thompson. She also was preceded in death by two husbands: Thomas Churchill in 1967 and William Fischer in 2003. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Churchill of Port Orchard; her son-in-law, Anthony Otto; two grandsons, Martin Otto, and his wife Natalya, of Bellingham; and William (Ryan) Otto, currently stationed in Maryland in the USN; and one great grandson, Emmett, of Bellingham. She is also survived by two step-children, Thomas Fischer and his wife, Patty Fischer, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Sharon Samu and her husband Barry Meigs, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; step-grandchildren Heidi Fischer-Ortega, Darcy Sanchez (Gil), Michael Eric Samu and Jeffrey Samu (Sarah Windlow); and five step-great grandchildren Adrian, McKenna, Reese, Elizabeth and Violet.



Betty moved from Ohio to Washington to be near family in August, 2012. She enjoyed visiting with her family and friends. She enjoyed family vacations at Lake Chelan and playing rummy and other games. Her recent highlight was visits, pictures, and videos of her great grandson, Emmett. She was a resident of Crista Shores, Clearbrook Inn Assisted Living, and The Ridge Memory Care, all in Silverdale.



Betty was a member of Community Methodist Church of Riverside, OH, and Summit Avenue Church in Bremerton, WA.



In Ohio, she grew up in Springfield and lived her adult life in Dayton in the areas of Riverside, Huber Heights, and Beavercreek. She and her husband enjoyed square dancing and were members of the Shooting Stars Square Dance Club and the Yellow Rockers. She enjoyed playing cards with relatives, dominos with friends, and travelling the country with her husband to his Army reunions.



Betty was a civil servant for 35 years. Starting at age 18, she worked at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as an Executive Secretary until her retirement in 1982.



Her memorial service will be held at Community Methodist Church in Riverside on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Methodist Church, 339 Meyer Ave, Riverside, OH 45431.



