Finley, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Finley Sr., John Henry

John Henry Finley Sr., age 79, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Friday, April 11, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Friday, April 25, 2025 at Germantown Pike Church of Christ, 4310 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am  11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Molnar, Kathleen
2
Deitz, Elizabeth
3
Becher, Judith
4
Kindrick, Rus
5
Arnold, Margaret