Fink, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Fink, Robert C.

Fink, Robert C., Age 79 of Dayton passed away Sunday April 30, 2023. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Susan. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Julia (Robert "Dale") Freeman; a grandson and his wife, Ryan (Rose) Freeman and three great grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday May 4, 11:00 am at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Rev. Joe Getts officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00-6:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial, Calvary Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

