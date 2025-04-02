Fink, Judith Gail



Judith Gail Fink, age 91 of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, March 28, 2025. Judy is survived by her Loving Husband, Donald L. Fink Sr.; Sons, Donald L. (Amy) Fink Jr., and Michael S. (Mary) Fink; Daughter, Kimberly J. (Bryan) Leach; Sister, Peggy (Steve) Peterson; Brother, Jim Brown; Best Friend, Rosie Dixon; 8 Grandchildren; 15 Great-Grandchildren; and 8 Great-Great-Grandchildren; and by numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her Parents; Sister, Philidina (Ralph) Keating; Brother, Bruce (Fran) Brown; Sister-In-Law, Deanne Brown; and Grandson, Kelly. Memorial Donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 2:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm.



