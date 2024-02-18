Fink, Joan L.



Joan L Fink age 68 left her earthly home early Monday morning after a lengthy battle with dementia/Alzheimer's surrounded by her family. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio April 16, 1955, the daughter of the late Raymond Kidwell and Mary (Bendel) Kidwell. Joanie loved life and enjoyed traveling, bowling and playing corn hole. She loved doing things with friends and family. She worked many years for Southview/ Kettering Health Network in various positions. She leaves behind sisters, Lee Ann Kidwell (Ann), Kathi Howell and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers James, Raymond and sister Judith. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A Gathering of family and friends will be February 24th from 10:00-11:00 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Following the gathering, there will be a Graveside service at Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum at 11:30 AM. The family would like to thank Queen City Hospice nurses, social worker and ministers for their compassionate care for Joanie and the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040 - OR - Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



