Finchum, Gregory Eric "Greg"



Gregory Eric Finchum Gained his angel wings on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024 at 8:51 pm.



Born October 23, 1969, in London, he was a son of Lonnie Finchum and Mary (Anders). Greg was a London High School Graduate; he attended Hocking College for Fish & Wildlife Management. He co-owned RE/MAX Leading Edge in London with his wife Elizabeth, he was an award-winning professional angler most of his life, he was an amazingly talented artist, an avid outdoorsman who was able to travel to Argentina & Bolivia to Dove Hunt with his Stepfather Ben. He was also able to travel to Canada & Mexico to further his pursuit of catching the "Big One" among travelling the United States fishing professionally where his mom Mary or his wife Elizabeth and his loyal companion Max traveled with him. His father Lonnie put a fishing pole in his hand at the age of three while in Canada and the rest is history.



Greg was considered a gentle giant, a man of few words unless you knew him well or loved to fish as much as he did then he would talk for hours. He was never unkind, a man that had the patience of Job, funny, wise, wickedly smart on so many things, handy at just about everything, a true friend, he was known as UG & Greggie to his precious littles and Chief Chicken Feathers to his younger cousins. He played a mean game of poker, loved his time in Vinton County with his Finchum Family, travelling with his wife and experiencing new things, as long as they could drive. He loved spending time with his dad, step mom and sisters on the Garen Farm in Madison County. He loved all seafood and enjoyed meals at York Steak House, Ding Ho, House of Japan, Don Chico's in Ft Payne, Alabama and Wintzell's Oyster House in Guntersville, Alabama but he most especially loved spending quality time with his family and friends.



Greg served as a Madison County Chamber of Commerce Board Member, a member of the London Lions Club, a member of the London Country Club, a member of Ducks Unlimited, a member of Pheasants Forever, Proud sponsor of the Lending Tackle Box at Madison Lake, a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, a member of B.A.S.S. - Bass Angler Sportsman Society, Participant on the Forest L Wood (FLW) Tournament Trail, The Bassmasters Tournament Trail and the B.A.S.S. Ohio Federation Tournament Trail and early on the Poor Boys Bass Club, and so much more.



Greg is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 29 years Elizabeth, his mother Mary Smith, Father & Stepmother Lonnie & Vickie Finchum, Grandmother Hester Anders, sisters Grace Kaufman (Chris Ladley), Angela Cook (Christopher Cook), Sister in Laws Kristin Sollars (Rob Sollars), & Amanda Gonzalez. Greg was considered a childless father to many but especially his beloved nieces and nephews; Julie Sollars, Caleb Sollars, Kylee Scott, Anthony Carter, Emma Scott, Noah Sollars, Olivia Scott, McKayla Ladley, Rosalinda Gonzalez, Sophia Gonzalez, Henley Cook, August Smith and Blaire Smith. In Laws Doug & Linda Daniels, Uncles David (Judy) Finchum, Mike (Judy) Finchum, Rick Finchum, Aunts Sharon (Jack) Kerns, Carolyn Farish, Stepbrothers Phillip, David and Tim Smith, many special cousins, dear friends Brad & Ashli Butin, Sean Barker and Simon Blanton and numerous other family members in Ohio and TN. Preceded in Death by sister Laura Kay Finchum, Grandparents Lonzo & Myrtle Finchum, Grandfather Harold Anders, Stepfather Ben Smith, Mother-in-Law Julie Daniels, Father-in-Law Greg Smith, Grandparents in Law Herb & Bambi Markley, Grandmother in Law Norma Markley, Grandparents in Law Bob & Dottie Smith, Brother-in-Law Tyson Kaufman, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and beloved loyal companion Black Max Finchum.



In his last selfless act on earth, Greg was able to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor, helping many others through his gifts.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2024, beginning at 1:00 PM in Somerford Township Cemetery. A procession will be assembled at the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, Ohio 43140, from 12:00-12:30 PM prior to departing to the cemetery for services. A celebration of Greg's life will be held following graveside services from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM in the ballroom of the Deer Creek Lodge & Conference Center, 22300 State Park Road 20, Mount Sterling, Ohio 43143. As Greg was never a formal man, the family requests dressing in your best fishing shirt or most comfortable clothes.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Greg's name may be sent to The Lending Tackle Box, 475 East Main Street Suite D, Circleville, Ohio 43113, to Fishing Fun For Everyone at Att: Parks & Rec Fishing Fun, c/o Village of West Jefferson, 28 E. Main Street, West Jefferson, OH 43162, or to Lifeline of Ohio 770 Kinnear Rd, Columbus, OH 43212.



