Finch, Sharon

Sharon Ann Finch age 78 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. A Gathering of friends family will be held on Monday, October 30, 2023 from 12PM until the time of service at 1PM. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

