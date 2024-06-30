Filbrun, Rex

Filbrun, Rex A. age 62, of Laura, passed away June 27, 2024. Visitation 2-5pm and 5:30-7:30pm Sunday June 30, 2024 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. A Funeral Service will be 10AM Monday at Salem Church of the Brethren 9951 Barnes Rd. Clayton OH 45315. Burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery. www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

