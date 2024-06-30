Filbrun, Rex A
Filbrun, Rex A. age 62, of Laura, passed away June 27, 2024. Visitation 2-5pm and 5:30-7:30pm Sunday June 30, 2024 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. A Funeral Service will be 10AM Monday at Salem Church of the Brethren 9951 Barnes Rd. Clayton OH 45315. Burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery. www.bakerhazelsnider.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH
45415