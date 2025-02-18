Figgers, Dorothy Mae



Dorothy Mae Figgers, age 89, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, February 20, 2025 at Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church of God, 12 College St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am - 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Entombment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



