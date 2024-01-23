Fies (Matson), Marilyn



FIES, Marilyn (Matson) age 94 of Union, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Brookdale of Englewood. She was born June 4th, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Erie and Lucille Matson. She graduated from Colonel White High School. Marilyn was an avid flower designer and she enjoyed showing draft horses with her husband. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Robert Lee "Bob" Fies and son Jeffrey Fies, and a sister Patricia Slagle. Survived by 1 son Tim Fies of Dayton, a sister Marilou Cannon of Venice FL. Services will be held 12 noon Thursday, January 25th, 2024, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Pastor Brian Kershaw. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice in her memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com