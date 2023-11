Fiedler (Welbaum), Peggy Joan



Age 92, of Greenville, OH, passed away November 2, 2023. November 11, 2023. Service will be at 11 a.m. with an hour visitation prior. Kreitzer Funeral Home, Arcanum, OH.



Funeral Home Information

Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum

204 N. Main St.

Arcanum, OH

45304

https://www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com/