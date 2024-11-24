Fickel, Paula

Fickel (Hunn), Paula Mae



Paula Mae Fickel (Hunn) joined her parents, Paul and Ellen Hunn, in Heaven on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. She is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, David Fickel. She was predeceased by her sister, Linda (Gary) Billings, in 2018. Those left to cherish her memories are her brothers, Rex (Jan) Hunn of Germantown, OH and Larry (Karen) Hunn of Centerville, OH; and her sisters, Lynne (Eric) Magel, of Zephyrhills, FL, and Denise (Charles) Alford, of West Carrollton, OH. She was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins including Traci Tuite and her daughters, Chloe and Addison, of Zephyrhills, FL, Christina Alford, of West Carrollton, OH, and Joshua (Holly) Alford and their six children, of Xenia, OH.



Paula was employed by Dayton Metro Library for 43 years until her retirement on September 30, 2023, due to illness. Paula accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at a very early age and faithfully served the Lord at the New Lebanon First Baptist Church.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 pm and a Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 10:00 am at Rogers Funeral Home, 324 West Main Street, New Lebanon, OH. Stephen Betts will be officiating. Burial will be in Trissel Cemetery, 653 South Diamond Mill Road, New Lebanon, OH. Donations in her honor may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Kettering Health Network Cancer Pavillion. Envelopes and additional information will be available at Rogers Funeral Home. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



