FETTY, Katie

FETTY (Lorenz), Katie



Age 52, of Spring Valley, Ohio, died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Born October 31, 1970, she grew up in Northwest Columbus with her surviving parents, Byrdie Kay and Ralph Stanley Lorenz and brother Joseph Stanley Lorenz. Katie graduated from Dublin Scioto High School in 1989.



The family will receive friends at the Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio) on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 10:30 am to 12 noon with a service beginning at noon, followed by the burial at Bellbrook Cemetery. Guests are invited to lunch at Marion's Piazza in Centerville, Ohio, afterwards.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in Katie's memory to the Spring Valley Global Methodist Church (1 West Walnut Street, Spring Valley, Ohio 45370) or to the Linworth United Methodist Church (7070 Bent Tree Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43235). You can see more of Katie's story, write a condolence message, plant a tree, upload a photo, and share a story about Katie at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

