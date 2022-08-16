FETTER, David and Marjorie

FETTER, David A. and Marjorie M.



Dave, age 84 and Margie, age 85, departed this life on July 11th. They were preceded in death by their youngest daughter Cindy (Shope) and survived by their daughters Lauren (Ballenger) and Debra (Carbaugh). Dave is survived by his brother Dale Fetter and Margie is survived by her sister Jackie (Daemion). A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11 am in the Ashlar Masonic Lodge No. 98, located at 105 King St., in downtown St. Augustine. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Limelight Theatre in memory of David and Margie Fetter (904) 825-1164.

