FERRARO, Michael Vincent Age 89, of Washington Township OH., passed away peacefully in his sleep August 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret (Longo) Ferraro; his sister, Ann Kucharski (Ed); and brother, Frank (Grace) Ferraro. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, LaDonna; his daughter, Lori Ferraro-Yoder (Chris) of Bellbrook; son, Michael Vincent Ferraro, II (Kris) of Upper Arlington; grandchildren, Kristina Anderson (Dave) of Windsor England, Anna, Julia, and Nick of Upper Arlington; two great-grandchildren, Essie and Theo. He served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, was a longtime member of the Sons of Italy, and was a member of the Incarnation Church. He graduated from Kiser High School in 1950 and was in the Kiser High School Hall of Fame. He loved playing sports, was on the 1950 All-City Football Team and in the Dayton Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame. He also played on the Weidimen Buds AAA baseball team. He loved fishing and playing golf at Norris Lake in Tenn. where he resided for 10 years. He retired from NCR and Cincinnati Cordage Co. as a paper salesman. He was a devoted husband, and loved his family beyond words. Special thanks to Dayton VA for their care. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VA Hospice Fund, or Pals For Life Breast Cancer Fund. Visitation Friday, September 4th at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471Far Hills from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 5th at Incarnation Catholic Church, 7415 Far Hills Ave. Online condolences can be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

