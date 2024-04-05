Marietta Deshea Ferguson
Sunrise 7/26/1985
Sunset 4/5/2021
When tomorrow starts
without me
and I'm not there to see;
If the sun should rise and find your eyes
all filled with tears for me.
I wish so much you wouldn't cry the way you did today;
While thinking of the many things we didn't get to say.
I know how much you love me
as much as I love you;
And each time that you think of me,
I know you'll miss me too.
When tomorrow starts without me,
don't think we're far apart
for every time you think of me,
I'm right here in your heart.
Our Beloved ~ Family & Friends
Ferguson, Marietta
