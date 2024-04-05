Ferguson, Marietta

Marietta Deshea Ferguson



Sunrise  7/26/1985



Sunset  4/5/2021



When tomorrow starts



without me



and I'm not there to see;



If the sun should rise and find your eyes



all filled with tears for me.



I wish so much you wouldn't cry the way you did today;



While thinking of the many things we didn't get to say.



I know how much you love me



as much as I love you;



And each time that you think of me,



I know you'll miss me too.



When tomorrow starts without me,



don't think we're far apart



for every time you think of me,



I'm right here in your heart.



Our Beloved ~ Family & Friends



