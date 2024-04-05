Ferguson, Marietta

Marietta Deshea Ferguson

Sunrise  7/26/1985

Sunset  4/5/2021

When tomorrow starts

without me

and I'm not there to see;

If the sun should rise and find your eyes

all filled with tears for me.

I wish so much you wouldn't cry the way you did today;

While thinking of the many things we didn't get to say.

I know how much you love me

as much as I love you;

And each time that you think of me,

I know you'll miss me too.

When tomorrow starts without me,

don't think we're far apart

for every time you think of me,

I'm right here in your heart.

Our Beloved ~ Family & Friends

