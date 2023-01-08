FERGUSON, Josephine



Lucille Foley



Was born 5/10/1932, lived most of her life in Trenton, Ohio, and died 12/19/22, in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by family. A grave-side service under the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home at 11 am, Friday, 1/13/23, Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, OH, Section 20. A Celebration of Life will follow at noon at Baptist Tabernacle Church, 7816 Dubois Rd., Carlisle, OH 45005. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Salvation Army. She is survived by her daughters Kristi Ferguson, Susan Berretz and Deborah Ferguson, sons Jim Ferguson (Janice) and Jeff Ferguson (Pam), 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James Monroe Ferguson, brother Carl Emmerson Foley, mother Mae Oma Runion Bates Foley Wooldridge, and father Clyde Rollin Foley.



