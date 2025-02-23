Ferguson, Janet

Ferguson (Hornung), Janet Lea "Jan"



Age 78, passed away on February 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. Born on June 14, 1946, in Zanesville, Ohio, Jan graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1964 before attending Ohio University. Jan was a devoted wife to her loving husband of 58 years, Donald Ferguson. Jan and Don moved to Kettering, Ohio in 1974 and lived there together until her passing. Jan was a loving mother to her daughters, Rebecca Schwartz (Jeff) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Rachel Donville (Jeff) of Greenwood, Indiana. Jan found immense joy in her grandchildren-Jared Schwartz, Jadon Schwartz, Eva Rose Donville, and Leo Donville-cherishing every moment spent with them. She is also survived by her sister Joan Nicolet of Zionsville, Indiana. An avid reader with a deep appreciation for stories both real and imagined, Jan always found comfort in books and was known to occasionally stay up until the wee hours reading. She enjoyed the challenge of jigsaw puzzles. Her day never truly began until she had tackled the daily crossword puzzle, and she was practically unbeatable at Scrabble. Jan loved the beauty of nature wherever she found it-from her own well-tended yard to the Great Smoky Mountains and the Gulf shore beaches of Florida, both of which were favorite vacation destinations. Jan was always up for a summer art fair, and she and Don enjoyed finding and acquiring the original art that made their home so uniquely lovely. Jan also had a particular passion for collecting handmade pottery, admiring the craftsmanship and history behind each piece. Beyond her family life, Jan was an active member and past president of P.E.O. Chapter Z, which provided her deep and meaningful connections within her community. Jan had the gift of hospitality, and loved occasionally hosting chapter meetings. For several years she also enjoyed opening her home to provide a bed and breakfast to traveling P.E.O. members from across the country, with all proceeds benefiting her chapter. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Mildred Hornung; her brother, Neal Hornung; and her sister, Linda Philpott. Jan's memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. A visitation is being held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or by visiting https://give.michaeljfox.org. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



