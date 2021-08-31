journal-news logo
FENZL, Dorothy

FENZL, Dorothy "Dottie"

78, of Fairfield passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Survivors include her husband, Paul; children, Katherine Glunt, Mark (Tonya) Fenzl, Brian and David Fenzl; grandchildren, Bethany and Christina Glunt, Hannah and Levi Fenzl.

Prayers will be offered at 10:30 am Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH 45015, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am Friday in St. Ann Church, 3000 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH 45015 with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am-10:30 am Friday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer

Society, Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, Pink Ribbon Girls https://www.pinkribbongirls.org/ or Susan G. Komen https://www.komen.org/. Online register book at


Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

