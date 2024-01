Fensel (Hoertt), Linda



age 68 of Centerville, Ohio passed away quietly on Monday, October 30, 2023 in her Dayton home.



Linda requested no formal service. A celebration of life will be held in her honor at Yankee trace golf club Saturday January 27, from 5-8pm.



In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to an animal shelter of your choice. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.



"Thank you for everything. I have no complaints, whatsoever."



