FELTS, JoAnn

FELTS (Kelley),



JoAnn Marie



85, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. JoAnn was born in



Hamilton on July 1, 1935, to Louis Kelley and Marie Houser Kelley. After graduating high school, she met the love of her life, Robert Calvin Felts. They married on January 14, 1955, and had 2 sons, Rick and



Russell. JoAnn dedicated her life to being a mother, wife, and homemaker. After their children were grown, she and



"Calvin" joined the Retreads Motorcycle Club and enjoyed traveling with their friends until Calvin's death in 2004. JoAnn was an active member of Calvary Church of Hamilton and their Ladies Bible Study group. The family wishes to thank



Pastor Lawrence Uczen, his wife, Diane, as well as Hospice and the staff at The Woodlands of Hamilton for their care and support during her illness. She is greatly missed by her loving family and friends. JoAnn was preceded in death by her



parents, Louis and Marie; husband, Calvin; great-grandchild, William; and sister, Gertrude Kelley. Her sister Phyllis Pawlowsky passed away shortly after her death. She is



survived by her brother, Dale (Claudia) Kelley; son, Rick (Pam) Felts, son Russell Felts; 4 grandchildren, Brandon (Samantha) Felts, Brittany Smith, David (Kelby) Felts and Rachel (Sara) Felts-Gilham and 8 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Uczen of Calvary Church on Wednesday, May 26. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamilton Calvary Church, C/O Diane Uczen, 401



Hartford Dr., Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

