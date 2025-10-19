Weil, Felix



WEIL, Felix, age 97, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Felix was a retired accountant and art dealer, a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue, and on the boards of many Jewish organizations in Dayton. He was preceded in death by Frances, his wife of 53 years. He is survived by and was a devoted father to Linda Weil Foster (Michael) and Loren Weil (Diane); an admired grandfather of Ethan, Emily, Noah & Hannah; and cousins, other relatives, and friends. Felix was born in Frankfurt am Main, Germany and was sent to England on the Kindertransport in 1939, leaving behind his parents and sister, who perished in the Holocaust. He spent much of his adult life telling "his story" by speaking to students throughout the Dayton area, recording a testimony with the Shoah Foundation, teaching classes on the Holocaust at the University of Dayton and Wright State University, among others, and volunteering at Wright Patterson AFB.



Funeral service 10:00 AM Sunday, October 19, 2025 at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel,1817 West Schantz Avenue, with Rabbi Aubrey Glazer officiating. Interment Beth Abraham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Kindertransport Association or Beth Abraham Synagogue in Felix's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com