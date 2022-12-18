FELDNER, Paula Jean



Paula Jean Feldner, 85, of Springfield, passed away December 13, 2022, in Oakwood Village with her loving family by her side. She was born February 4, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Harold and Verna Alberta (Cooper) Cunningham. Mrs. Feldner was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dwight McCormick serving as her pastor. She was a former member of Oakland Presbyterian Church where she served on the Board of Deacons. Paula was a member of the Northridge Lioness Club. She enjoyed shopping, watching television, reading and spending time with her loving grandchildren. Survivors include two children: Kurt Feldner (Cindi) and Lisa Palmer (Jack); five grandchildren: Wesley Feldner (Danielle), Stephanie Frantz (Dan), Stephen Palmer (Cassandra), Jeffrey Palmer and Kathryn Webb (Chris); fourteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Audrey Wright (Bruce) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard P. Feldner in 2014 and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road, Springfield, with Pastor Owen Stotts officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services in the church. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

