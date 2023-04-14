FELDMAN, Herbert



FELDMAN, Herbert died at home on Tuesday, April 11. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, he was 95 years old. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and worked in the furniture business his entire life. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ada Josephine (Jo) Feldman, to whom he was married for 68 years. He leaves behind his three daughters, Terri Barr (Robert), Lisa Ponessa (Russell), and Tamara Feldman; and grandchildren, Rachel (Alec Schlosser) and Simi Barr, Joseph and Caroline Ponessaa (Sadie Lundquist) and Samuel and Sarah Laudner. Services have been held. Donations are appreciated to a charity of the donor's choice. Colligan Funeral Home.

