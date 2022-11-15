FEERER, Phyllis Ann



Age 85 of Tipp City, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Randall Residence, Tipp City. She was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on December 24, 1936, the daughter of Claude and Eunice (Estep) Taylor. She was a secretary at DP&L and then worked in the clothing dept. at Sears at the Salem Mall for many years. She was a member of the United Christian Church in Clayton. James and Phyllis were members of the Curli Q's Square Dancing Club in Brookville for 15 years.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years James Feerer; daughters Melanie Feerer and Karin (Todd) Mauser; grandchildren Meghan (Brent) McKay, Heather (Bryon) Hornbrook, Kayla Mauser, Logan Mauser and Caden Mauser; great grandchildren Nevaeh McKay, Max McKay, Bodhi McKay, Kelsi McKay, Braxton Collins, Madeleine Hornbrook, Avery Hornbrook and Aspen Hornbook; a several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers and sisters-in-law Gerald Taylor, Jimmy "Pete" Taylor, Kenneth "Rod" (Shirley) Taylor and Bobby "Bob" (Shirley) Taylor. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff at Randall Residence and Day City Hospice for their care and concern during this difficult time.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis' memory to Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Road, Suite 201, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

