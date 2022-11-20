FECKE, Theresa Rose "TT"



Unfortunately passed away on November 14, 2022, at the age of 64, in her childhood home in Trotwood, Ohio. Theresa is survived by her daughters Gwendolen and Christina Reese. She was preceded in death by her parents Geraldine and Bill Fecke; and boyfriend Eugene Ricketts. Theresa's smile was contagious and she was loved deeply. As she would always say, be kind and smile till it hurts. Family will receive guests from 3 to 5 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439.

