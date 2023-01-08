FECKE, Theodore George "Ted"



Age 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Throughout his life, Ted was a valiant fighter including during his final battle with cancer. Ted was born on June 24, 1955, to Joseph W. Jr and Sue Fecke. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph W.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron and Mary Glaser; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Fecke; grandsons, Benjamin Fecke and Dominic Legg. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathy; daughter, Michelle Legg; sons, Rob, Mark (Mari) and Bryan (Kristen); mother, Sue Fecke; sisters, Susan, Maribeth, Kathy, Patsy, Joanne, Diane and Barb; brother, Col. William Fecke; grandchildren; Grace, Sam, Allie, Jack, Michael, Maverick, Mackenzie, Luca and Cowen; special friends, Rick and Jean Ann McElroy; and many other relatives and friends.



In 1973, Ted graduated from Carroll High School and later in life was recognized as a Carroll High School Distinguished Alumni Award Winner. Ted earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and a master's degree in Material Science from the University of Dayton. His passion for engineering continued throughout his life. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a member of the Senior Executive Service. He led teams of engineers and scientists in solving critical problems that have ensured the safety of turbine engines. Even after retirement, he continued to share his love of engineering with others through his consulting assignments with Treble One and Arctos.



Ted was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Peters Catholic Church, where he was a member of Knights of Columbus, a Eucharist Minister, the Assistant Athletic Director of St Peters Athletic Association for over 20 years and a key contributor to the building of the St Peters Family Life Center. In his free time, Ted cherished spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed coaching all his kids in sports and was a strong advocate for STEM programs. Ted was a member of the Engineers Club of Dayton and served on a variety of boards and communities. Ted also enjoyed anything outdoors whether it was basking in the sun on the beach while listening to the surf or fishing at Lake St. Clair with dear friends as a founding member of the Lake St. Clair Dirty Dozen. He achieved several dreams including a lake house for his kids and grandkids to enjoy boating, fishing and the lake life.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Kyle Schnippel celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-7 PM at Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ted's memory can be made to the Archbishop Carroll STEM Fund at www.carrollhs.org/giving or checks may be mailed to Archbishop Carroll High School 4524 Linden Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45432 RE: Alumni Scholarship.

