FEA, Naomi

FEA (Witherby), Naomi Jo



Age 72, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2022, at Kettering Hospital. A memorial service and celebration of a life well lived will be held on



Sunday, June 5, 2022, from



2-6pm at Sycamore State Park. Group site A, 4001 N. Snyder Rd. Trotwood, OH 45426. In lieu of flowers, Naomi requests donations be made to Hope Lodge in Cleveland or in honor of her late sister, Lu Ann Witherby Fisher, to Hospice of Dayton. For more information and online condolences, please visit https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/memorials/naomi-fea/4935364/index.php.

